Seaway DHS Band presents Spring Selections

IROQUOIS – The talented music students of Seaway District High School are presenting a wonderful musical event for the whole community. On Friday, April 26, at 6:30 pm, these young musicians are presenting a one-of-a-kind performance at Upper Canada Playhouse – ‘Spring Selections.’

The Senior and Junior Bands and small ensembles, created by the students themselves, are presenting this show. “The audience can look forward to hearing a real variety of musical acts,” said music teacher Colleen Leslie, “and even to singing along with some of the songs. This will be an opportunity to see a lot of talented students from our community showing off their skills in a concert setting. The April 26th show will be our first time performing at Upper Canada Playhouse, and director Donnie Bowes and technical director Sean Free have been wonderful, supporting us. ‘Spring Selections’ is a concert for everyone, young and old. And the funds we raise will go to support the SDHS music programme.”

And what a talented line up of performers will take to the stage on the 26th. Besides the full bands, Practically in Tune, a foursome who have appeared at events like the Madagascar Dinner, Tilted Steeple and at Stone Crop Acres, will show off their unique and entertaining style.

“They do covers of pop songs, especially Bruno Mars pieces. They recently performed at a dinner for Ukranians newly arrived in Canada. And,” Colleen Leslie added, “to add to the whole concert evening, Practically in Tune is releasing, hot off the press, their very first CD Friday night.”

Also appearing at the concert, and making their musical debut, is a brand new group of four talented students, who call themselves Abysmal. Rock covers are their forte, and these young musicians are looking forward to this, their very first ‘professional’ appearance.

Coming up in the Seaway music programme future is a special event in Cornwall on May 1. Massed bands from North Dundas DHS, St Lawrence Secondary School, and of course, Seaway’s own musicians will gather for a spectacular Massed Bands event.

Tickets for ‘Spring Selections’ are $15, adults, $10 students, $5 for kids. Don’t miss the chance to hear some of the best up and coming musicians in our community.

