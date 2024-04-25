SDG Counties fund 10 projects

CORNWALL – Six out of the 10 projects approved in this year’s SDG Counties Regional Incentives Program are located in North Dundas. Counties council approved the 10 applications at the April 15 meeting. The six North Dundas projects account for 60.9 per cent of the total funding in the program this year.

SDG Manager of Economic Development Tara Kirkpatrick told council that the $250,000 fund was topped up by the funds returned from two previously approved projects that did not move forward.

In all, $317,459.52 was handed out. Besides approving this year’s funding, council also approved a move to increase the amount of time successful applicants have to complete a project – from 12 to 18 months. She cited the delays involved within the construction trades, and the bureaucratic process that property owners have to deal with permits from local governments – saying that those delays should not penalize those businesses.

The 10 projects approved this year were the only 10 to apply – none of which are in South Dundas. Councillor Steve Densham (North Stormont) credited the work of municipal Economic Development Officers in working with businesses to apply to the program.

The six North Dundas businesses approved include:

Kemptville Land and Sea ($50,000) – A 50/50 matching grant up to $50,000 for a 7,800 square foot planned showroom and warehouse for the company on County Road 1 in Mountain.

Winchester Heights/Siliconlite Systems Inc. ($46,100) – A 50/50 matching grant for converting a former church and thrift store into an electronics store on St. Lawrence Street in Winchester.

Smokie Ridge Vineyard ($39,211.54) – A matching grant for facade, building, and signage improvements. The Mountain-based business will also pour the concrete pad for a future 2,600 sq foot building add-on.

Morewood Lucky Mart ($23,800) – The convenience store will improve its facade, and make improvements to the building.

BGM RV Centre ($23,710) – The Chesterville business will extend its current building by 3,000 square feet.

Cannamore Orchard ($9,202) – The business will overhaul its commercial kitchen in its “fudge factory”, which has been shuttered for two years.

Three approved businesses in North Stormont include:

Moose Creek business Delhey Electric ($50,000) towards the construction of a new 4,000 square foot building; Denis Co. in Crysler will get $13,746.48 towards signage and building improvements; and Moose Creek-based Wanna Make it Farm will receive $26,365 towards signage improvements and building conversion.

In Williamstown, Ferme Butte et Bine will get $33,230.50 towards its 1,600 SF café and bakery project.

If completed, the 10 projects will account for $1.9 million in construction in SDG Counties.

Council approved the 10 businesses with no discussion.

