One hundred women ready to make a difference

MORRISBURG – Having held just six events since its inception in 2015, 100 Women Who Care about South Dundas have already given away more than $103,000 to deserving charity projects. Next week they are going to add to that tally.

House of Lazarus, Seaway District High School Learning Commons, Dundas County Hospice, Naomi’s Family Resource Centre and Camp Erin have all been top vote getters at the gatherings where the 100, or more, women have gathered with their $100 donations to make a difference.

More than 170 women are registered to participate in the next meeting of the 100 Women of South Dundas which takes place May 2, 2024 at the Upper Canada Playhouse.

There, the attendees will hear presentations from six groups proposing various community projects hoping to gain the favour of the 100 Women membership.

The most popular project, as selected by membership vote, will receive up to $10,000 with any remaining funds going to the next most popular projects.

“One hundred dollars each adds up to over $10,000 invested in making South Dundas an even better place in which to live. Now there’s a winning formula. Just think of the difference it could make to our many deserving local causes. It couldn’t be more simple, more fun, or have a more powerful effect, and you can be a part of it,” say organizers.

Janeen Wagemans, co-chair and one of the event founders is grateful for the support the 100 Women event gets each year.

“The trickiest part is always finding projects for us to donate to,” she said. She explained that for quite some time they only had one project application for the funds, which was concerning. However, in recent weeks more charity groups have signed on to pitch projects for 100 Women funding.

This year there are six contenders vying for the donation.

The Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation is asking for funds for the purchase of a portable lift that will eventually be moved into the new Dundas Manor once constructed.

Dundas County Hospice is asking for funds to increase on-site parking at the Williamsburg facility.

A waterfront accessibility project is seeking funds for wheelchair beach mats and floating wheelchairs to increase beach accessibility.

The Historical Society of South Dundas is asking for funds for urgent repairs at the Forward House.

Centre 105 in Cornwall is asking for funds to support a new shower and laundry site in Cornwall.

South Dundas United FC is asking for donations to cover the cost of installing free feminine product dispensing machines in the soccer club’s accessible washroom facilities.

Voting and donating can be done in-person at the event or online.

“The idea has always been to make donating as simple as possible without taking up too much of people’s time,” said Wagemans. After gathering for just a couple of hours on May 2, 100 Who Care About South Dundas will make an impactful difference in the community by supporting one, or more, of the aforementioned projects.

