CCHL Kemptville 73s draft Jordan Elliott

MORRISBURG – Fifteen year old Jordan Elliott was drafted by the Kemptville 73s in the Central Canada Hockey League draft April 19. The Morrisburg-native was selected in seventh round, 76th overall.

“I’m very excited,” Elliott told The Leader following the draft. “This is a great opportunity.”

Leading up to draft day, he said he did not know he was being considered.

“You see the scouts there but you don’t know who they are there for,” he said. “I found out at the draft. I got an email from the league, inviting me to the draft on the day before it happened.”

Elliott played for the Rideau-St. Lawrence Kings on its U16AA team in 2023-24, leading the team in goals (13) and points (25). It was his first year playing AA hockey.

His journey up until this past season has been locally with the South Dundas Lions and North Dundas Demons. Two seasons ago, he was playing B-House and made the U15B-Rep team in North Dundas in 2022-23.

Elliott said it has been through hard work that he has been able to move up through the hockey levels.

“Once I get my mind set on a goal, I don’t give up,” he said. “I want to make this team and I am going to work as hard as I can this summer to make that happen.”

Up next for the Grade 10 Seaway District High School student is a 73s prospect camp this weekend. After that, tryouts in the mid-to-late summer.

For Elliott, playing at the highest level he can attain in the sport is his goal, his dream.

“I love the sport. This is the one thing I enjoy doing,” he said.

