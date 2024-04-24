This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 24, 2024

April 24, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Recreation opportunities aplenty locally;
  • Preparing for the fires they hope they never have to fight;
  • Williamsburg IOOF raises $10,000 for Dundas Manor;
  • Vehicles collide in front of Morrisburg Plaza;
  • SDG funds 10 projects;
  • One hundred women ready to make a difference;
  • Editorial – Federal budget short on immediate fixes;
  • Kemptville 73s draft Jordan Elliott;
  • Seaway District High School band presents Spring Selections;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

 

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.