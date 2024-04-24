Obituary – Keith Beckstead

Keith Aden Beckstead (86) passed away peacefully at Saint-Vincent Hospital, Ottawa on April 22nd, 2024, after a brief illness, with his family by his side.

Born March 28th, 1938 to Verna (née Hansen) and Fred Beckstead, Keith grew up on the family farm with his three siblings Lois, Doris, and Paul. He met and fell in love with Shirley (née Elliott), marrying October 24th, 1957. Together they raised three children: Barry, Christopher and Shannon.

Keith prided himself on being a hard-working man. Over the years he farmed, drove transport truck, worked for Hydro, plowed snow, and contributed to important projects such as the Seaway Lock System and the construction of the Queensway. So many of Keith’s fondest memories include being surrounded by family and friends: Saturday night dances, weekends at the cottage in Newboro, and the simple joy of sitting in his garage with a friend, enjoying “good old country music,” a beer and a chat.

He has been reunited with his mother and father, sister Lois, son Barry and dear friend Jim McMillan. He will be deeply missed by wife Shirley, daughter Shannon (Tony), son Christopher, grandsons Carter and Easton, Stacey, and siblings Doris Scobie (Donald) and Paul (Sandra). He was deeply beloved by his many nieces and nephews, especially Shirley, Jessica and the Faulkner family, who did so much for their Uncle Keith in his later years. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his infectious laugh, his pearl snap plaid shirts, his kind heart and his unwavering generosity.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the care teams at Winchester District Memorial Hospital and at Saint-Vincent for their compassion. There will be a private family service, and a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Saint-Vincent Hospital’s Palliative Care program, or the Community Food Share of Dundas and Stormont Counties, aligning with Keith’s values of caring for others in times of need. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.

