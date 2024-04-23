Obituary – Peter Dietrich

Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 21, 2024, Peter Dietrich of Cornwall, age 54. Beloved son of Larry and April Dietrich (nee Noddin) of Winchester. Dear brother of Lilli Dietrich (Chris Lowes) of Calgary and Anna Don (David) of Winchester. Dear uncle of Angelica Don, Andrew Don, Alison Lowes and Dakota Lowes. Dear nephew of Rosemary McCallum (Dave), Eleanor Eckert (late Peter), JoAnne Muegge (Richard), Michael Dietrich, Madeline Dietrich, Theresa Dietrich, Liz Dietrich, Joe Dietrich (Georgina), Chas Dietrich and David Dietrich (Mey Chea). He was predeceased by his uncle Colin Noddin.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Williamsburg Christian Reformed Church on Thursday, April 25th at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Interment will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to the Ottawa-Carleton Association for Persons with Developmental Disabilities- O.C.A.P.D.D. (Open Hands) would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making a donation online or by cheque directly to the charity in memory of Peter, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

