Obituary – Jim Wise

Passed away peacefully at the Montfort Hospital in Ottawa on Friday, April 19, 2024, Jim Wise of Winchester, age 80. Dear brother of Phyllis Scott (late Keith) of Williamsburg, Doris Tinkler (late Norm) of Winchester Springs, Gale Wise of Osgoode, Judy Blok (Garry) of Iroquois, Janice Hrynyk (late Jim) of Ottawa, Betty Wise (Tony Baker) of Iroquois and Kenny Wise (Terri) of Ingleside. Dear brother-in-law of Edith Wise of Morrisburg. He was predeceased by his parents Felix and Evelyn Wise (nee Thompson), his sisters Kathleen Wise and Susan Hoogwerf and his brothers Rodger and Dale Wise. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at Knights Cemetery in Inkerman. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

