Obituary – Norma Watts

September 3, 1931 - April 19, 2024

April 20, 2024

Passed away peacefully at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home in Long Sault on Friday, April 19, 2024, Norma Watts (nee Smith), formerly of Morrisburg, age 92.  Loving mother of Laurie (Don) Lazenby, Wendy Lee (Gerry) Sommers, Bill (Gillian) Watts and Blair (Cathy) Watts.  Norma will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Linda (Martin) James, Christopher (Kristen), Kevin, Meagan (Brett), Robert, Steven, Patrick, Chris, Matthew (Kaitlin), Jeffrey  and her great-grandchildren Jayse, Hunter, Tyler, Kane, Brinley, Luca, Ella, Remi, Andrew, Sidni, Griffin, Sadie and Georgie.  Dear sister of Robert (Janet) Smith and Doug (Belinda) Smith.  She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Muriel Smith (nee Swift), her husband Bert Watts (2006) and her son Robert (1984).  She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.  Donations to J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.  If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

