Obituary – Abraham Mudde

Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, Bram Mudde of Iroquois, age 84. Beloved husband of the late Gerda Mudde (nee Bosman). Loving father of Ian Mudde (Tammy) of Iroquois, Mark Mudde (Tennille) of Burlington and Nicole Dijkema (Brian) of Hamilton. Dear brother of Corrie Brunsting (late John), Martin Mudde (Wilma), Joe Mudde (Jacquie), Jack Mudde (Anne), Audrey Bruining (Weipo), Christine Vandermeer (Neil) and Ron Duprey (Denise). Opa will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Olivia, Terrence, Elias, Micah, Sidney, Kathryn, Reid and Owen. He was predeceased by his parents Teunis Mudde and Christine Mudde, (nee van der Woerdt) and his brother Bert Mudde. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Community Christian Reformed Church in Dixons Corners on Sunday, April 21st from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Church on Monday, April 22nd at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Iroquois Point Cemetery. Memorial donations to Timothy Christian School or Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

