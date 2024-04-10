This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 10, 2024

April 10, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Total Eclipse a once in a lifetime event;
  • $10,000 raised for Community Hub and Warming Centre in Morrisburg;
  • Grass fires extinguished across South Dundas;
  • Editorial – Lead by example and ditch the lawsuits;
  • 1st Williamsburg Scouts race to Timber Car finish line;
  • Morrisburg and District Skating Club showcases One-Hit Wonders on ice;;
  • Julian Taylor in concert at St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage;
  • Your letters to the editor
  • All this and more in The Leader.

