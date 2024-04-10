Obituary – Patricia Tryon

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Ottawa General Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer, on Monday, April 8, 2024, Pat Tryon (nee Stinchcombe) of Iroquois, age 82. Loving wife of Don Tryon for 62 years. Loving mother of Mike Tryon of Iroquois. Dear mother-in-law of Randy Buter of Iroquois. Pat will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Jordan (Jennifer), Amy (Calvin), Kendra (Ryan), Katie, Dryden, her great-grandchildren Max, Rey, Luke and her dedicated caregiver Debbi. She was predeceased by her parents Sam and Kathleen Stinchcombe (nee Tennant), her daughter Kelly Buter, her son Sheldon Tryon, her sisters Myra, June, Carol, Shirley and her brothers King, Bob and Dale. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

