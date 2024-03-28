Soccer registration deadline April 7

IROQUOIS – The registration deadline for local soccer programming is fast approaching. Iroquois-based soccer club South Dundas United FC (formerly South Dundas Soccer Association) has a registration deadline for its popular Summer Soccer season of April 7.

This year, the club is offering an expanded summer soccer season with new programs available.

“Every year we try to add new soccer opportunities for youth in South Dundas and beyond,” said SDUFC president Phil Blancher. “The goal (pun intended) is to have the sport as accessible and available to as many people as possible.”

In past years, SDUFC has run a 10-week summer soccer league with a nine-week regular season and capped off with its annual World Cup tournament. This year, the program will start a week earlier adding one week, with a twist – just practices.

“Every year it is a mad dash that first week to get practices in, hand out all the kit, and then play a game. This year, by starting a week early, teams can get a full practice session in, have everything handed out and start the regular season having already worked together,” explained Blancher.

Another addition this year is Tuesday night skill building sessions. For most of the summer season, a group of coaches will be available on Tuesday nights at the soccer fields in Iroquois (weather permitting) to run skill building sessions for groups. These are not team practices, but an opportunity for players to work on developing individual skills. The 60-90 minute sessions will have participants grouped by age and end each session with a pick up game to practice the newly learned or built-on skills.

This year, SDU registration is open to players born between 2006 and 2020 with leagues running at the Under-5, U7, U9, U11, U13, U15, and U18 ages.

Registration is open to all players, and there are no residency restrictions.

“We frequently have players who play in leagues outside of South Dundas who also play here because of the program and the day of the week it operates.”

With the exception of the World Cup tournament, all team training and games are on Saturday mornings – with all games played either on the South Dundas Soccer Fields or the Seaway District High School fields.

“Just because the organization’s name has changed a bit, does not mean the programming has changed,” Blancher added.

The soccer club completed its not-for-profit incorporation in 2023 – changing to South Dundas United FC from the South Dundas Soccer Association. The SDSA was founded in Iroquois in 1996. This is the 28th year for the club.

“We needed to incorporate in order to be able to qualify for certain programs or funding opportunities as we look to improve the equipment and soccer fields,” continued Blancher. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, the SDSA did not qualify for any of the funding opportunities that many other youth sports organizations in Ontario did. That would have really helped, hence the change in status.”

Registration for SDU’s summer soccer leagues is open until April 7. The season runs from May 18 to July 27, including the World Cup tournament. Fees are $50 per player.

In 2023, over 425 players played in the summer soccer leagues, and between the Summer, Fall, and indoor Winter league, over 600 players took part in an SDU league.

Anyone interested in registering, may do so at the club’s website: www.southdundasunited.ca

Coaches looking to volunteer or high school students who would like to earn volunteer hours can also register on the soccer club’s website.

