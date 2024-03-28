SDG joins AMO call for social and economic review

CORNWALL – SDG Counties councillors voted to support a call by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario to review the current funding relationship between municipalties and the provincial government.

The AMO claims that there are financial concerns with funding from the province, especially when it comes to social programs – with local municipal budgets having to fund the gap through local taxation. The issues stem from how funding for municipalities changed during the rounds of municipal amalgamation in the 1990s and changes made by the province in 2008.

“Time has run out,” the AMO report says. “These fiscal arrangements are not working for communities or the businesses and industries at the foundation of local economies. They are not working for the pople experiencing homlessnes, gridlock, and declining infrastructure.”

The AMO wants the province to review how it funds certain programs and fill the void which the organization claims is up to a $4 billion gap that local governments are filling.

In recent years, municipalities have been shouldering some of the local cost of refugee and illegal immigration housing along with other social service needs.

In SDG, last month council approved additional funding to the United Way’s Last Resort program, and to the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area totalling almost $197,000. The United Way’s program helps support families who are about to have their services turned off or are areers in rent – providing one time support to avoid homelessness. The SDC’s program works with other non-profits to identify community needs.

The AMO highlighted that nearly one third of municipal spending in Ontario covers areas of provincial responsibility. In times of higher inflation, often municipalities have been stuck holding the bag for making up the shortfalls from the province.

After a brief discussion at the Counties council March 18 meeting, councillors supported the resolution.

Also at Counties Council:

Microsurfacing – SDG Council approved a contract with Miller Paving Ltd. for microsurfacing three roads for $485,845.75. The roads include sections of County Roads 19, 13, and 15. Miller Paving was the lower of two bids received by $1,133.

Painting – Council also approved a contract with Provincial Road Markings Inc. for centre line painting totalling $617,209. The contact was a joint tender along with five of the six lower-tier municipalities (except South Dundas). The Counties’ portion is $540,152. Provincial Road Markings was the sole bidder for the contract.

Mowing – Start the mower? Council approved a contract with Eastern Farm Machinery for $53,620 to buy two Boom Flail Mowers. Those are tractor operated mowers with long arms that are used to mow grass on road embankments.

The bid by Eastern Farm Machinery was less than half the next highest competitor, which bid $128,500 for the two mowers. Staff allocated $150,000 to the budget for the purchase, which will now be placed in reserves.

