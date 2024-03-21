Obituary – Cathy Simzer

Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, Cathy Simzer of Iroquois, age 64. Loving wife of Gary Locke. Loving mother of Sherill Lennon (Tyler) of Calgary and Daryl Locke (Viky Mitzelos) of Dixons Corners. Cathy will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Rowan Lennon, Garnet and Cooper Locke. She was predeceased by her parents Bill and Margo Simzer (nee Sampson) and her brother James Simzer. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Cathy’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois on Saturday, March 23rd from 2-4 p.m. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

