Obituary – James Roskell

Suddenly at his home on Monday March 11, 2024. James Roskell of Brinston at the age of 59. Dearly beloved husband of Penny Roskell (nee Thompson). Beloved son of Edna and the late Frank Roskell. Dear father of Andy Thompson (Emily) of Iroquois, Anne Charron of Ottawa, Christine Crawford (Les) of Morrisburg, Vincent Roskell (Vanessa) of Cardinal. Predeceased by his brother Joe and by his sister Gladys Holmes. Sadly, missed by six grandchildren and three great grandchildren, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com Donations to the South Dundas Fire Fighters Association would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home, Iroquois, Ontario

