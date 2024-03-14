Obituary – Donald Wilson

Donald Lawrence Wilson left this world peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on March 11, 2024 with his companion Darlene Riddell, his granddaughter Taylor Saddlemire and his daughter Angie Marchand by his side. Donnie certainly enjoyed life, always smiling, always joking. He was the life of the party and the glue that kept all our families together. He traveled the world and experienced many cultures but Hawaii was his favorite place with New York City coming a close second and New Orleans to follow. Donnie comes from a family of thirteen and lived in Brockville, Ontario. He grew up spending most of his summers on the St. Lawrence Seaway with his brothers and sisters. He resided in Belleville for many years before relocating to Iroquois and this is where he enjoyed life on the water again with his loving companion Darlene. Don worked all across the province for Bell Canada for 26 years, even put the lines in the new town Iroquois, and moved the lines from the old town Iroquois. He loved learning, enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, jigsaw puzzles, driving around, watching golf, spending time with a miniature sheepdoodle named Frankie- who he claims is his dog and enjoyed a good Prime Rib with the odd glass of Crown Royal every now and again. Donnie is loved so much by his companion Darlene Riddell and his late wife Marilyn Wilson, and his #1 fans, his daughters: Angie (Dave Marchand), Kim (Mark Casselman) and Karen Black He always scored a hole in one with his granddaughters which of course were the apple of his eye: Taylor Saddlemire, Carrie Black and a birdie with his grandson Eric Saddlemire. Don is survived by his sister Patsy. We all will sincerely miss him but we are content knowing he is now with his mum-Winifred, his dad-Robert, his brothers- Joe, Alan, Fred, Robert, and his sisters- Doris, Barbara, Lynne, Carol, Ivy, Edith and Lesley. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who absolutely adored him.

Donnie’s Celebration of Life is on March 30, 2024, 1-4 p.m with memories at 2 p.m. at The Royal Canadian Legion Iroquois, please wear something red if attending. Donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #370, Canadian Diabetic Society, Cancer Society and or the SPCA would be greatly acknowledged by the family.

If you are making your donation online or cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home, Iroquois, Ontario

