Obituary – Connie Fraser

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Monday, March 11, 2024, Connie Fraser (nee Willard) of Morrisburg, age 83. Loving wife of Keith Fraser for 62 years. Loving mother of Christopher Fraser and Shannon Fraser, both of Morrisburg. Connie will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Tia Fraser-Dupuis (Edward Orendi) of Mariatown and Cole Fraser-Dupuis of Morrisburg. She was predeceased by her parents Jess and Beatrice Willard (nee MacIntosh).

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

