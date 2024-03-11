Obituary – Jim Sage

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital, with his family by his side, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, Jim Sage of Morrisburg, age 74. Beloved husband of the late Joy Sage (nee Bolton) for 48 years. Loving father of Laura Barclay (Jeff) of Morrisburg and Donna Sage (Shane Parsons) of Morrisburg. Dear brother of Sandra Worden of Brockville, Janice Meeks (Peter) of Addison and Penny Nyland (Johnny) of Athens. Jim will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Sage Lamarche (Joey), Noah Barclay, Vanessa, Olivia, Brianna and Owen MacDonald and his great-grandchildren Hudson, Ella, and Noah. Dear brother-in-law of Garry Bolton (Laura) of Heckston, Cheryl Bolton (Gordon Burt) of North Gower, Wanda Dillabaugh (Raymond) of Oxford Station, Marva Bolton of Vermillion, Alta. and Lesley Evans (Brent) of Kemptville. He was predeceased by his father Arthur Sage, his mother Rhea Sage (nee Tompkins), his grandparents Charles and Laura Tompkins (nee Johnston), his mother-in-law Shirley Bolton and his brother-in-law Lloyd Worden. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 13th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Spring inurnment will be at South Gower Cemetery. Donations to Winchester Hospital or Heckston United Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

