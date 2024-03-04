Linda Schenck’s love of life didn’t come to an end with her death. Linda passed away on Friday February 23rd in her sleep at the Brockville General Hospital after years of increasingly difficult illness at the age of 75. In a life as full as Linda’s, nothing brought her more joy than her family. Linda was the daughter of the late Evelyn Serah McAuley and John Duncan Cardiff. She was preceded in death by her brother John and is survived by her sister and dear friend Brenda, her brother and fellow jokester Ducky (Donald) and ex-husband John along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is lovingly remembered by her two sons Christopher (Katsura) and John (Shari). Her pride and joy were her grandchildren Evan, Meagan, and Mason (Kaylee) and two great grandsons Flynn and Blair. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Linda. Laughing with her many friends at the McHaffie flea market on Sundays, a show at the Upper Canada Playhouse with Russell, local cat rescues, organizing the Morrisburg and Districts Annual craft show and of course her passion for making and sharing crafts. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in daily activities. Her laugh and mischievous humour were contagious to everyone who met her.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of life will take place Saturday, May 11, 2024, from 1-4 p.m. at the Morrisburg Legion. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

