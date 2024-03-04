Obituary – Dale Wise

Passed away suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Friday, March 1, 2024, Dale Wise of Morrisburg, age 82. Loving husband of Edith Wise (nee Tinkler) for almost 58 years. Loving father of Bonnie Hodgson (Blair) of Brinston and Mark Wise of Winchester. Dear brother of Phyllis Scott (late Keith) of Williamsburg, Doris Tinkler (late Norm) of Winchester Springs, Gale Wise of Osgoode, Jim Wise of Ottawa, Judy Blok (Garry) of Iroquois, Janice Hrynyk (late Jim) of Ottawa, Betty Wise (Tony Baker) of Iroquois and Kenny Wise (Terri) of Ingleside. Dale will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Lance Hodgson (Kristen), Joshua Hodgson (Dana), Wade Wise and his great-grandchildren Benjamin and Peyton. He was predeceased by his parents Felix and Evelyn Wise (nee Thompson), his sisters Kathleen Wise and Susan Hoogwerf and his brother Rodger Wise. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Dale’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Sunday, March 10th from 1-4 p.m. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

