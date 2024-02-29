Attempted murder charge following Morrisburg assault

MORRISBURG – Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry OPP have charged a 35 year old man with attempted murder following an assault Tuesday afternoon.

Police allege that around 2:30 p.m. on February 27, the accused forced his way into a home on Carraway Crescent in the west end of Morrisburg, assaulting a 46 year old woman. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds. She was transported to Winchester hospital and later airlifted to Ottawa. The victim’s condition has been downgraded to not life-threatening.

The accused was charged with one count each of attempted murder, unlawfully in a house, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and mischief for damaging or destroying property.

OPP were on the scene for over 24 hours during their investigation.

The name of the accused cannot be released in order to protect the identity of the victim. He remains in custody following a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall March 1.

Editor’s Note – This story was corrected to adjust the victim’s age following a correction from the OPP.

