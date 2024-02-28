This week’s headlines in The Leader – February 28, 2024

February 28, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Fire levels Sevita processing plant;
  • Morrisburg Lions knock of North Dundas Rockets in double overtime;
  • Here comes the sun – SLPC plans for solar eclipse event;
  • CDSBEO – No timeline for school start time switch decision;
  • SDG approves additional money for non-profits;
  • Possible new plaza tax levy;
  • Reception moving back to second floor;
  • Editorial – Downloading services by stealth;
  • Les Rats d’Swompe play at the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.