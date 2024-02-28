This week’s headlines in The Leader – February 28, 2024

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Fire levels Sevita processing plant;
- Morrisburg Lions knock of North Dundas Rockets in double overtime;
- Here comes the sun – SLPC plans for solar eclipse event;
- CDSBEO – No timeline for school start time switch decision;
- SDG approves additional money for non-profits;
- Possible new plaza tax levy;
- Reception moving back to second floor;
- Editorial – Downloading services by stealth;
- Les Rats d’Swompe play at the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.