Obituary – Harry Erwin Grant

With saddened hearts and wonderful memories, we announce the passing of our beloved Harry. Harry is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Hazel (Lowe). Devoted father to Jeff Grant (Susan), Greg Grant (Dorothy), Penny Grant (Jeff Christie) stepfather to Bob Campbell (Sherri, and Tim Campbell (Kelly). Survived by his brother-in-law Rob Lowe and sisters-in-law Susan Lowe, Dee Campbell (George) and Debbie Fleuwelling (Paul). Harry’s memory will be cherished by his 15 grandchildren and his 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Alan Grant and Grace Robinson. all his siblings and spouses; Roy (Alice), Lester (Eleanor), Gordon (Jean), David (Florence), Addie (Gord Peters), Myrna (Bill Elliott) Freada (Gorman Alkerton), brother-in-law Jack Lowe and sister-in-law Carol Lowe. Harry worked at Domtar for 42 years, he was an avid sportsman and a legion member for 40 years. In retirement he lived both in NB and ON. He loved life, friends, and family. He will be forever missed.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of life will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion in Prescott on Saturday, March 2, from 1-4pm. Family memories and a service will be at 2pm. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Cardinal. Online condolences can be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

