Obituary – Gary Lorne Bouck

Peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital, on Monday, February 26, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Gary Bouck of Iroquois at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Donna Wiseman. Loving father of Robin Bouck (Paul) and Janis Campeau (Wes)and stepfather of Ron Hey (Joan) and Stephen Hey (Sharon). Dear brother of Lois (Bob) Slack, Sally (Jean) Payette and Karen (Dan) McGinn. Cherished grandfather of Carter, Dryden, Will, Finn, Dana, Sean, Kayla, Ryan, Jessica, Craig, Matthew and 10 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Donations to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences can be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

