This week’s headlines in The Leader – February 14, 2024

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Mixed reaction to new Medical Clinic fees;
- Upper Canada Village set to welcome students for Black History learning;
- A friendly playoff wager between mayors;
- Full house fills Community Food Share’s Empty Bowls;
- Two Creeks re-opens;
- SNC issues watershed advisory;
- Editorial – Two-tier health care is already here;
- Morrisburg Lions face off against North Dundas Rockets;
- OKAN: Exuberant Latin Jazz coming to SLAS;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.