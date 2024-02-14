This week’s headlines in The Leader – February 14, 2024

February 14, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Mixed reaction to new Medical Clinic fees;
  • Upper Canada Village set to welcome students for Black History learning;
  • A friendly playoff wager between mayors;
  • Full house fills Community Food Share’s Empty Bowls;
  • Two Creeks re-opens;
  • SNC issues watershed advisory;
  • Editorial – Two-tier health care is already here;
  • Morrisburg Lions face off against North Dundas Rockets;
  • OKAN: Exuberant Latin Jazz coming to SLAS;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

