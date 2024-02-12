Obituary – Gail Hamilton

February 12, 2024 Editor Obituaries

Passed away suddenly at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Thursday, February 8, 2024, Gail Hamilton (nee Casselman) of Morrisburg, age 65.  Loving companion of Brian Barkley.  Loving mother of Derek Douglas (Jaimee Duclos) of Brockville, Dana Douglas of Morrisburg, Shantel Hamilton of Morrisburg and Clinton Hamilton (Cheyanne) of Morrisburg.  Dear sister of Irene Crites (Wayne) of Glendon, Alberta.  Mamma will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Jada, Kamryn, Dillon (Emma), Logan (Emily), Haiden, Emily, Chelsey, Kevin, Jonathan, Brayden, Kendra, Cassandra, Jared and her great-grandchildren Cole, Declan and Madelyn.  She was predeceased by her parents Alton and Marlene Casselman (nee Prunner).  She is also survived by her nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m.  A Memorial service will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 14th at 11 a.m.  A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg.  Spring interment of cremated remains will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Riverside Heights.  Donations to the South Dundas Food Bank would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.