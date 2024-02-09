Obituary – Russell “Joe’ Sullivan

Passed away suddenly at St. Joseph’s Villa in Cornwall on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, Russell “Joe” Sullivan, formerly of Dundela, age 56. Beloved son of Margaret Sullivan (nee Drennan) of Iroquois and the late Russell Sullivan. Dear father of Holly Sullivan-James (Ben) of Brockville. Dear brother of Cindy Sullivan (Steve) of Iroquois, Vicki Sullivan (late Kevin) of Iroquois, Doug Sullivan (Sherri) of Dixons Corners and Blake Sullivan (Leanne) of Glen Stewart. Joe is also survived by nieces, nephew, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Private family funeral arrangements. Interment of cremated remains will be at St. John’s Anglican Cemetery in Iroquois. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

