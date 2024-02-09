Obituary – Pat Alexander

Passed away suddenly on Monday, February 5, 2024, Pat Alexander, formerly of Brinston, age 55. Pat is survived by his wife Cheryl Alexander (nee Riches), his sons Kris and Wesley, his parents Jim and Susanne Alexander, his brother Mike Alexander (Sydney) and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Pat’s life will be held at “The Pond” on South Branch northwest of Hanesville on Saturday, February 10th beginning at 1 p.m. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

