Audiences adore The Summer of Love

MORRISBURG – Chris McHarge, creator of the ‘Summer of Love,’ which just closed at Upper Canada Playhouse, had it right when he said “The 60’s gave us the best popular music ever created – ever, ever, ever!”

Certainly the audiences who packed the Playhouse for the February 2-4 run of this musical extravaganza would agree.

Standing ovations greeted every one of the five shows of this Playhouse Wild Weekend offering.

Whether the music reflected the “tune in, turn on, drop out” attitude of the early 60s or the harder realities of Viet Nam and the Civil Rights movement, the songs and the singers reflected a time where the entire world was rapidly changing. And the incredible singers – Imogen Wasse, Caitlyn McKeon, Willem Cowan and Paul Wilson – backed by an absolutely outstanding band – made the music of this tumultuous era live again.

It came as no surprise to hear people quietly singing along to ‘Surfin’ USA,’ ‘Ferry Cross the Mersey,’ ‘Downtown,’ ‘If You Could Read My Mind, Love’ and ‘I’m a Believer.’ This was the music they knew, the music that had shaped a lot of lives. McHarge’s ‘The Summer of Love’ brought it all back. Why even Nancy Sinatra’s one hit wonder ‘These Boots’ had people cheering. As Imogen, Caitlyn, Willem and Paul put it in the ‘Summer of Love,’ “Come on Baby, Light My Fire!”

Upper Canada Playhouse is offering a series of Wild Weekend productions this winter, and they are a great way to shake off those winter blues. Next up is Leisa Way’s ‘O Canada We Sing for Thee,’ April 19-21.

