Obituary – Edward Hamilton

Eddie passed away at home surrounded by his loving family after a long courageous battle with cancer. He leaves behind his dearly beloved partner of 45 years Cathy Scarbo, his son Chris Hamilton, his 3 daughters Melissa Hamilton, Jenny Perkins (Tony) and Mary Hamilton. He will be missed by his grandchildren Ethan, William, and Tenley Hamilton, Kyrstin Fawcett, Makayla, Kyler, and Gabriel Hamilton, Matthew, Nathan, and Travis Perkins. Eddie will be fondly remembered by his best friends Brent Weegar and Mike Zeron and his cousin Chris Tysick (Glenna). He was predeceased by his parents Bill Hamilton and Dora Tysick and his grandson Cole.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

