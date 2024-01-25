OPP seeking more victims

CARLETON PLACE – Lanark County OPP released photos of two people accused in the first degree murder of Rose Kerwin in an appeal for further assistance with their investigation.

Kerwin, 50, was reported missing on November 13, 2023. Her body had been found the day before in the Mississippi River near Pakenham.

OPP arrested and charged 23 year old Samantha Osborne from Iroquois and 56 year old Marcel Lapensee from Carleton Place with first degree murder on December 19, 2023. Kerwin’s car was reported missing at the time of her death and has not been located.

Police investigators issued a release January 16 with photos of the two accused in an appeal for more information and out of concern there may be other victims.

When Osborne and Lapensee were charged relating to Kerwin’s death, they were also charged in connection with a separate sexual assault that is alleged to have taken place on November 15, 2023.

Both accused remain in custody pending bail hearings. Osborne is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on January 24, Lapensee on January 26. Additional information on the case was refiled in the court on January 15.

OPP say that their investigation has revealed the accused used aliases on social media. Those aliases include “Maxx Power” and “Sammi.”

Police also continue to search for Kerwin’s vehicle, which is a 2013 Mazda GX with Ontario licence plate CSXW383.

When asked by The Leader about a potential third person involved with Osborne and Lapensee, Bill Dickson, media relations coordinator for the OPP East Region said the police cannot speculate on any other involved parties.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” Dickson said.

“We also can’t speculate about the location of Rose Kerwin’s car. We continue to appeal for any information from the public that could help us locate the vehicle.”

Lanark County OPP along with the Criminal Investigations Branch, Forensic Identification and the Office of the Chief Coroner continue their investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the dedicated tip line OPP set up for this investigation at 1-844-677-9400 or call the non-emergency number at 1-800-310-1122. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

