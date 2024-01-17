This week in The Leader – January 17, 2024

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Despite cuts tax increase imminent;
- Williamsburg sewer users in line for 34.6 per cent rate hike;
- Landfill scrutiny;
- Boaters, campers, dog owners and more to see fee increases;
- New dual role for Tia Fraser-Dupuis;
- Counties approves GET Corp exemption;
- Editorial – Public data must be available for all;
- Morrisburg Lions fall to North Dundas 7-4;
- The Summer of Love – A Playhouse Wild Weekend Concert;
- This and more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.