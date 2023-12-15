Obituary – Marie Crevier

Marie Paule Crevier passed away peacefully in the “Serenity Room” at the Osgoode Care Centre on Thursday, December 14, 2023, surrounded by her daughters. She loved all those who cared for her on a daily basis and she made many residents lives a little brighter, always thinking and doing for others, even in her final days.

She leaves behind her children Leona Clements (Mark), Laura Levere (Ray) and Christian Clements. She cherished Mark Levere (Ami) and was a much loved “G” Ma of Dane Levere, Drake Levere, Bryghton Levere, Quinn Levere, Ryan Beaudette (Gloria), Trevor Beaudette, Lance Clements and recent great-grandmother to Charlie Beaudette.

Thank you to all who cared for Marie and made the Osgoode Care Centre her home for the past 3 years.

Funeral Arrangements

In keeping with Marie’s wishes there will be no visitation. A family graveside service will be held in the spring at Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to the Osgoode Care Centre would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

