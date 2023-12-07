Singers’ Jolly Merry Christmas, a 30th anniversary special

WILLIAMSBURG – This marks 30 years since the first Seaway Valley Singers concert, so special repertoire to celebrate the occasion has been selected for their upcoming Christmas concert which takes place December 10, 3 p.m., at the Christian Reformed Church in Williamsburg.

Over the years, the choir has been conducted by Michael Goodwin (1993-2000), Alex Thomson (2000-2003), Mark Ehlebracht (2003-2004) and Robert Jones (since 2004). Piano accompaniment will be provided by Margaret Whisselle, who was SVS’s first accompanist (1993-2000, and returned in 2010).

SVS will present a varied program, featuring sacred and secular music for Advent, Christmas and Hanukkah.

One of the numbers, And the Glory of the Lord (from Handel’s Messiah) is the only work the choir has sung under each conductor.

From traditional settings of Go, Tell It on the Mountain, The Virgin Mary Had a Baby Boy, In the Bleak Midwinter, Lo, How a Rose and Masters in This Hall to Frederick Silver’s hilarious The Twelve Days After Christmas, the concert will delight audiences of all ages.

A highlight – the concert will include Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas in an arrangement by founding conductor Michael Goodwin.

The Master of Ceremonies for the concert will be Wendy Gibb.

Tickets are $15 in advance from choir members or online at www.seawayvalleysingers.ca or $20 at the door. Student price is $10; children 12 and under are free.

The church, which is wheelchair accessible, is located at 12436 County Road 18 in Williamsburg, half a kilometre east of County Road 31. Info: www.seawayvalleysingers.ca.

