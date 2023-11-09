Timeline and extent of Two Creeks Conservation Area work remains unknown

SOUTH DUNDAS – In preparing for winter South Nation Conservation is in the process of removing portable washrooms from its conservation areas and closing seasonal parks.

In notifying municipalities of this seasonal change SNC officials noted that “work is scheduled at the Two Creek Forest Conservation Area in Morrisburg to help re-open recreational trails for winter use.”

Following up with SNC, communications specialist Erin Thorne, The Leader learned that funding support is still key to fully completing tree management, drainage improvements and property restoration. However, without funding in place, SNC is working on trail maintenance. “We are hoping to re-open the trail network during the winter when snow pack is maintained on the trail network, which is the most popular time when residents access the conservation area,” said Thorne.

“Unfortunately, due to funding support not being secured at this time, we cannot confirm an exact timeline or the extent of the maintenance work, but our team will be working on the trail network this winter,” added Thorne.

“SNC is aware of the value Two Creeks Forest adds to the region, and we are committed to safely reopening the conservation area as soon as possible.”

While awaiting the Two Creeks maintenance, South Dundas still has another option within its borders.

The Robert Graham Forest Conservation Area west of Glen Stewart will remain open and groomed weekly by SNC for winter use.

