Morrisburg Lions move up to fourth in the league

MORRISBURG – Entering the weekend in fifth place, the Morrisburg Lions won at home, lost on the road, and ended the weekend one place higher in the league standings.

Morrisburg hosted a boisterous Westport Rideaus team November 4. The visitors arrived with a loud cheering section in tow, as it was the Rideaus’ “Moms’ Night.”

However, it was the Lions who scored first out of the gate in the first period. A power-play goal by Justice Brownlee (from Rylan Iwachniuk and Ben Lapier) four minutes in had the Lions up 1-0. Westport countered, tying the game later in the period. Another power-play goal from Brownlee (Alex Bergeron, Iwachniuk) restored the Lions’ one goal lead. A late-period goal from the Rideaus saw the game knotted up 2-2 after 20 minutes.

Hudson Fetterly’s power-play goal 56 seconds into the second period (Lapier, Bergeron) put Morrisburg back in the lead 3-2. Brownlee (Bergeron) completed his hat-trick midway through the period extending the Lions’ lead to 4-2.

Morrisburg and Westport each added two goals in the third period. Ashton Adams’ one-timer (unassisted) and Landen Sinfield’s goal a minute later (Josh Price, Josh Broad) gave the Lions a two goal insurance policy.

Tempers flared between the two teams late in the third period, which earned a combined 187 penalty minutes in the game (Morrisburg 84, Westport 103). Lucky for the Lions, goals earn wins and not penalty minutes. Morrisburg won 6-4.

The team travelled to Vankleek Hill to face the Cougars Sunday afternoon, losing 8-2. The Cougars had lost only two games so far this season, and took an early 2-0 lead against the Lions in the first period. Bergeron (Brownlee, Lapier) pulled a goal back from the Cougars at the seven minute mark of the game. The Lions trailed the Cougars 2-1 at the end of the first period.

Morrisburg was outscored 2-0 in the second frame, and were behind Vankleek Hill 4-1 entering the third period.

The Lions were outscored again, this time four goals to one in the period. A power-play goal by Brownlee (Bergeron, Lapier) less than three minutes in was the one bright spot against the second place Cougars. Morrisburg left Vankleek Hill with an 8-2 loss.

Morrisburg’s win against Westport moved the Lions back into fourth place in the National Capital Junior Hockey League standings with 14 points (seven wins, seven losses).

The Lions have an early start to next weekend with a rare Friday night home game. Morrisburg will host the Cumberland Castors November 10 at the Morrisburg Arena, puck drop is at 8:15 p.m. The team will visit the new home of the South Grenville Rangers in Prescott November 11 – that game starts at 7:30 p.m.

