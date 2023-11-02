Lions snap four game losing streak

CHESTERVILLE – A three-goal effort by the Morrisburg Lions in the third period lifted the team to a 4-1 win over the North Dundas Rockets Saturday night.

The Lions travelled to Chesterville October 28 to take on their county rivals, while also looking to snap a streak of four losses on the ice.

Alex Bergeron opened the scoring in the second period for Morrisburg. Assisted by Justin Cyr and Rylan Iwachniuk, Bergeron’s goal seven minutes gave the team a 1-0 lead. Sam Hart set up Jordan Heuff for the Rockets’ counter less than 30 seconds after the Lions’ goal, tying the game at one goal apiece.

Iwachniuk’s power-play goal (from Ben Lapier and Bergeron) two minutes into the third period handed Morrisburg a 2-1 lead. Just over two minutes later, Landen Sinfield (from Josh Price) made it 3-1 for the Lions.

In the final minutes of the game, North Dundas pulled their goalie during their power-play for the six-on-four advantage. A pass by Lions’ forward Josh Broad found Cyr who found the empty net, securing the team’s 4-1 win over the Rockets.

Goalie Andrew Brooks stopped 35 of 36 shots between the pipes for Morrisburg.

With the losing streak snapped, the Lions looked to add their weekend success on Sunday in Gatineau. The team faced the high-flying Hull-Volant, who sit on top of the National Capital Junior Hockey League standings.

Forward Ben Lapier (from Justice Brownlee) opened the Lions scoring 31 seconds into the game. The Hull-Volant tied the game six minutes later, then later in the first period took a 2-1 lead. Cyr and Sinfield connected with Price in the final minute of action to tie the game 2-2. And that’s where the Lions’ scoring ended for the night.

Starting eight minutes into the second period, Gatineau scored five unanswered goals, two in the second period and three in the third, to cement a 7-2 win over Morrisburg.

Morrisburg moves back up the league standings to fifth place with a record of six wins and six losses for 12 points. The team sits one point behind the Cumberland Castors and eight points out of first place.

The Lions are back at home in Morrisburg on November 4, hosting the Westport Rideaus. Puck drop is at 7:15 p.m. The team take on the Cougars in Vankleek Hill November 5.

