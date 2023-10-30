Obituary – Ruth Rice

Passed away at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home in Long Sault on Thursday, October 26, 2023, Ruth Rice (nee Jarvis) of Morrisburg, age 96. Beloved wife of the late John Rice. Loving mother of Kathy Gurnhill (Wayne) of Morrisburg, Susan McPherson (Glenn) of Lansdowne and Richard Rice (Mary) of Courtice. Dear sister of Ted Jarvis (Bonnie) of Morrisburg, Mary Malcomnson of Brockville, Donnie Jarvis of Morrisburg and Ann Dunn of Peterborough. Dear sister-in-law of Doris Jarvis of Morrisburg, Dallas Jarvis of Morrisburg, Elizabeth Rice (late Gordon) of Alexandria and Sam Casselman (late Violet) of Morrisburg. Granny will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Tara Fairbairn (Ian), Chris McPherson (Marya), Julie Buller (Mike), Ryan McPherson (Jenn), Ashley Cureston (Ryan), Shane Rice and her great-grandchildren Brodie, Gracie, Eamon, Clive, Addison, Kayden, Emily, Hailey, Elly, Tyler and Alexander. She was predeceased by her parents Harold and Nellie Jarvis, her sisters Margaret Hutt (Dick), Betty Perkins (John), Helen Bulbuc (Bill), Molly Davidson (Charlie) and her brothers George (Gladys), Edmund, Hugh (Mae), John, Henry (Elaine) and Bill Jarvis. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Tuesday, October 31st from 11 a.m. until time of the Memorial Service at 1 p.m. A reception will follow. Interment of cremated remains will be at Fairview Cemetery in Mariatown. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

