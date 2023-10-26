Much progress made in Friends of GTR 1008 revitalization project

October 26, 2023 Phillip Blancher – Local Journalism Initiative Reporter News
Pictured, the Grand Trunk Railroad steam engine #1008, baggage car and passenger car are bathed in Hallowe’en decorations and lights for the end of October. (The Leader/Blancher photo)

MORRISBURG – A great deal of work has been accomplished by the Friends of GTR 1008 group this year.

The organization which saved the historic train display next to Crysler Park Marina near Upper Canada Village, spent the summer months painting and repairing the siding of the baggage car, and work continues later this fall with roof repairs to the cars.

The long term project of the group is to cosmetically revitalize the display that has been at Aultsville Station location since the late 1950s. Volunteers with the organization got into the Hallowe’en spirit last weekend, decorating the display for the season.

“Our committee of volunteers has made some wonderful progress this year in our quest to restore this beloved landmark,” said Friends of GTR 1008 chair Kirsten Gardner.

“Twenty plus years ago when I (personally) decorated the train for the 1st time at Christmas, I knew that it would also look fabulous as a spooky train at Halloween. This year we had the opportunity and it is our way of thanking the community for the continued support.”

More information on the Friends of GTR 1008 and their long term project is available on their website at: https://friendsof1008.ca/

