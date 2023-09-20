This week’s headlines in The Leader – September 20, 2023

September 20, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Grand Parade for Dundas Manor tops $100,000;
  • Veteran prospects for SDG Warden;
  • Williamsburg Harvestfest ready;
  • Pathway lighting proceeding;
  • Draft SDG Counties strategic plan unveiled;
  • Move to flip school start time progresses;
  • Editorial – Pedestrian safety measures needed;
  • Local Terry Fox Run breaks record;
  • Fall soccer and Junior Hockey pre-season results;
  • Shirley Valentine – Extraordinary one woman show;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

