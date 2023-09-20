Obituary – Alain Cauvier

Passed away peacefully at the Lancaster Long Term Home on Monday, September 18, 2023, Alain Cauvier, formerly of Williamsburg, age 90. Beloved husband of the late Jean Cauvier (nee Rae). Dear father of Brian Cauvier (Lauralee) of South Mountain, Bonnie Hall (Glenn Fawcett) of Iroquois, Steve Cauvier (Lucy) of Morrisburg and Jeff Cauvier (Dawn Kirkwood) of Iroquois. He was predeceased by his son Rick Cauvier. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A public graveside service will be held at St. Lawrence Valley Union Cemetery in Long Sault on Monday, September 25th at 10 a.m. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

