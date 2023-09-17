Obituary – Madilene Collison

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Madilene Collison (nee Keeler) of Iroquois, age 67. Former wife of Gary Collison. Loving mother of Crystal Collison of Williamsburg and Calvin Collison (Hannah) of Newington. Dear sister of Barbara Richardson of Pittston, Karon White (Paul) of Dixons Corners and Glen Keeler (Judy) of Brinston. Sister-in-law of Sue Keeler of Chesterville. Madilene will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Madison, Mackenzie, Lilli, Cru and Arwen. She was predeceased by her parents Howard and Eva Keeler (nee Sypes) and her brothers Donald “Ducky” Keeler, Wally Keeler, Arnold Keeler and Larry Keeler. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Madilene’s life will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Sunday, September 24th from 1-3 p.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

