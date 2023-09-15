Obituary – Tom McCully

It is with the greatest sorrow that we the children, Stacy (Derek), Leanne (Shawn) and Chad (Jessy) have to announce the sudden passing of our father Thomas Dale McCully, in his 68th year, on September 11, 2023 at his home in Iroquois, 21 days post-op of heart by-pass surgery.

Dad came from a long line of Kingston’s, born March 21, 1955 in Ogdensburg, NY, moving to Fruitland, ON in public school and meeting his lifelong friends. He was a weekend warrior musician for many years while we were young. You can still find his songs on his YouTube page @tommccully403. Dad was a devoted son who put his life on hold to move from Stoney Creek to the other half of the semi in Iroquois, to be close and take care of his predeceased parents, Bill (2014) and Audrey (2022). He will be forever missed by his grandchildren, Baily (Brad), Brandon (Molly), Tyler, Luca and Elena. He is also survived by his sister Judy Turner and family, as well as his friend Sandra, uncle’s, aunt’s and many many cousins.

Dad loved his dogs, but after he lost Luna and Buttin, he found his sweet boy Bennie who loved him endlessly. We are lucky that at least we will have him to remind us of our dad. His unfulfilled plan was to move to Ingersoll, ON to be closer to his family and re-connect with his grandkids and “babysit” (his words) his future grand babies.

We are forever grateful for our cousin Yvette Ward, who dropped everything to help Stacy with not only Gramma, but with anything Dad needed. She has suffered his loss as much or even more than most.

There will not be a service. Dad would like a party, so we will plan something at a later date.

Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Society. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

