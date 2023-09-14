Saving the remaining murals one at a time

MORRISBURG – The two deteriorating murals on the Morrisburg Giant Tiger Store will undergo almost $30,000 worth of restoration work to be completed next spring.

South Dundas council approved the restoration projects at their September 11 council meeting.

In the same fashion as the Morrisburg Public School mural was digitized by community volunteer John Gleed and reprinted on aluminum, director of parks, recreation and facilities David Jansen, is coordinating the project with the store owner and Gleed in partnership with the municipality.

The mural on the west wall will be scaled down in size from the original by local artist Mike Kelly.

The Morrisburg homecoming mural on the east end of the building is the work of mural artist, the late David Yeatman. The house mover mural which underwent a similar restoration about four years ago was also a Yeatman work.

Jansen said that with Gleed he will be looking at all of the remaining murals to prioritize their need for repair. He also expressed his appreciation for Gleed’s volunteerism and passion for the murals and maintaining the community’s history.

