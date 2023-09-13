This week’s headlines in The Leader – September 13, 2023

September 13, 2023

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Residential land rezoning approved;
  • The future (of ice resurfacing) is electric;
  • Mayor Broad appointed to RSL;
  • First step to modernizing the Iroquois Civic Centre;
  • It’s Apple Festival time;
  • Saving the remaining murals one at a time;
  • Seaway ship traffic continues to decline;
  • Editorial – A lack of news costs everyone more;
  • Resolution advocates for stop arm cameras;
  • Jr. C Lions win in pre-season;
  • Fall soccer season opener;
  • These stories and more – plus back-to-school means our Seaway Scoop authors are back to reporting. Check out the latest Seaway Scoop, only in The Leader.

