Tilted Steeple set for seventh season

MORRISBURG – The Tilted Steeple Coffee House’s seventh season starts on Friday, September 15 at Allan Hall in Morrisburg.

Organized and hosted by local singer-songwriter Isabelle Delage, in collaboration with the Anglican Parish of South Dundas, the TSCH donates its proceeds to various local organizations, which in the past have included Community Food Share, Syrian refugees and other outreach programs.

This year’s proceeds will specifically be in aid of Martha’s House Community Hub and Warming Centre in Morrisburg.

The evening normally features three musical or spoken word acts. All artists generously donate their performance, appreciating the chance to share their talent with an attentive and appreciative audience while contributing to the community.

The first coffee house of the season will feature performances by a local group, The Mill Street Duo, as well as Montrealer Ian Hanchet. Local duo Isabelle & Sam will also perform.

The TSCH welcomes performer submissions. A few sets remain available in the second part of the season (Jan-Apr 2024). Allan Hall (19 Lakeshore Drive, Morrisburg) is a fully accessible venue.

The TSCH is held every month from September to April (except December).

Admission is $15 and refreshments are available by donation. Doors open at 6:45 p.m., show time is 7:30 p.m. For full details and performer enquiries, visit www.tiltedsteeplecoffeehouse.ca or call 613-643-2090.

