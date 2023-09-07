Obituary – Betty Gillard

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, September 7, 2023, Betty Gillard (nee Merkley) of Ault Island, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Donald Gillard. Sister-in-law of Brian Gillard (Mary), Ron Gillard, Wayne Gillard (Marie), Norma Morris (late Richard), and Robert “Rowdy” Gillard. She was predeceased by her parents Donald and Robina Merkley (nee Stevenson), her brother Ron Merkley (Sharron) and her in-laws Donalda Hodgson (Stan), Donald Gillard (Elizabeth), Bruce Gillard (Ruth) and Hugh Gillard. Betty will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Monday, September 11th from 10 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Inurnment of cremated remains will be at St. Lawrence Valley Union Cemetery in Long Sault. Donations to Winchester Hospital or the South Dundas Food Bank would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

