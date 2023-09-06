This week’s headlines in The Leader – September 6, 2023

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

Capacity study sole sourced to EVB Engineering;

Bus deal to cost $250k more per year;

Council discusses affordable housing land allocations;

Canadian Horse statue fundraiser now underway;

Cruise-In closes out summer on the waterfront;

MPP Steve Clark resigns from cabinet;

Road work leads to sinkhole discovery;

Editorial – Ford needs housing plan rethink;

Local sponsors step up to support the Grand Parade;

These stories and more in The Leader.

