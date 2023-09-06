This week’s headlines in The Leader – September 6, 2023

September 6, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Capacity study sole sourced to EVB Engineering;
  • Bus deal to cost $250k more per year;
  • Council discusses affordable housing land allocations;
  • Canadian Horse statue fundraiser now underway;
  • Cruise-In closes out summer on the waterfront;
  • MPP Steve Clark resigns from cabinet;
  • Road work leads to sinkhole discovery;
  • Editorial – Ford needs housing plan rethink;
  • Local sponsors step up to support the Grand Parade;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

