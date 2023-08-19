Obituary – Nichole “Nikki” Ault

Nichole “Nikki” Ault of Brinston, age 34, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 10, 2023. She was born November 21, 1989 in Brockville, Ontario. Nikki later went on to study at Humber College. She had a lifelong passion for art and creative pursuits. Friends and family will remember her witty humour and passionate personality.

Beloved daughter of Gayle Ault (nee Carroll) of Hillmond, Saskatchewan and Bill Ault of Brinston. Dear sister of Chelsea Ault, and auntie of Sadira, Lex, and Azalea Lewis-Ault of Bonnyville, Alberta. Dear niece of Cindy Peters (Kelly) of Brinston, Jean Chamberland of Maryland, Paul Carroll of Cornwall, and David Carroll of Port Alberny. Predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Pat and Frank Ault, and maternal grandparents, Edith and Vincent Carroll. Nichole is also survived by great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins

Funeral Arrangements

Private family funeral arrangements. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences at https://www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

